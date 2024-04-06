Comparing Astrana Health (ASTH) & Its Competitors

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -63.72% -103.49% -17.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 31.63 Astrana Health Competitors $1.55 billion $107.05 million 8.85

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 573 1451 58 2.70

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Astrana Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astrana Health peers beat Astrana Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

