Comparing ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArrowMark Financial $23.25 million 5.70 $12.63 million N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 2.00 $185.28 million $0.49 37.57

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than ArrowMark Financial.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

ArrowMark Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ArrowMark Financial and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArrowMark Financial N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group 12.33% 2.39% 0.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ArrowMark Financial and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than ArrowMark Financial.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats ArrowMark Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in debt and subordinated debt, structured notes and securities, regulatory capital securities which are rated below investment grade. ArrowMark Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

