Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

