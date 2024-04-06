Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Shares Down 1.1%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 536.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160,828 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

