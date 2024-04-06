Coinmetro Token One Day Volume Hits $321.12 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $321.12 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,584,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,584,972.13 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65060726 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $649.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

