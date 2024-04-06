Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

COIN stock opened at $240.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $13,133,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at $40,215,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mass General Brigham Inc grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 140,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,178,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

