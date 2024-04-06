Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.37. 7,693,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,793,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 433,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 386,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

