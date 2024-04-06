Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.94

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.80. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 72,166 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $210.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

