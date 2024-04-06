CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNX opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.