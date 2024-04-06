CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $384,313,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $265,843,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

