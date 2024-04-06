Clean Yield Group Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.