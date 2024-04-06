Clean Yield Group Sells 851 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8,664.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 284,193 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

