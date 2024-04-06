Clean Yield Group Sells 2,308 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group owned 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after buying an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

