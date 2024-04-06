Clean Yield Group Has $48,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

