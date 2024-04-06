Clean Yield Group Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,092 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

