Clean Yield Group Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,970 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj comprises approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.6 %

NOK opened at $3.48 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

