Clean Yield Group Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

