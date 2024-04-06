Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

