Citigroup Raises Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of DOMA opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 699.19% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Doma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Doma by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

