Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $61.62 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

