Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $64,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.69. 348,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.19. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.