CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.70 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Get CHS alerts:

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.