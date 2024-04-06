CHS Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.70 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.
About CHS
