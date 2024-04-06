Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 6,719,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,949,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575,169 shares of company stock valued at $254,470,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after buying an additional 1,430,897 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

