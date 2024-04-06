Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

