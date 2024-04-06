Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $673.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.08. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.