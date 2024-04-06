Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.