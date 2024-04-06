Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

