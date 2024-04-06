Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.05. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

