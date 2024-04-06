Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CC. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Chemours stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chemours by 4,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

