Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $267.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $264.92 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

