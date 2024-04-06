Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.10. 529,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.32. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

