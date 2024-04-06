CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of CGI worth $101,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in CGI by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,331. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

