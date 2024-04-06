Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEU. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.