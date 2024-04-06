CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 722 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.51. 2,629,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,345. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $331.47. The stock has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.40.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

