CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,144 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

