CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 156 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,715. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

