CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 239,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,191. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.