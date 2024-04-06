CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.26 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $979.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $948.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

