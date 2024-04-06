Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $350.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $316.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.62. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,582,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores



Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

