Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

