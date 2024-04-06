Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 254.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

