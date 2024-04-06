Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

