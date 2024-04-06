Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.91

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.26. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2,142,488 shares trading hands.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.
Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &
In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
