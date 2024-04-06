Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 52,089 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its stake in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,089 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in CaliberCos were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWD. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CaliberCos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CaliberCos in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Price Performance

NASDAQ CWD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. CaliberCos Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

