Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.45 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

