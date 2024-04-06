Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

