Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $286.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

