Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 84 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $706.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

