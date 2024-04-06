Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $566.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

