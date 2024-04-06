Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 22.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned about 2.07% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $57,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 669,654 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 649,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after acquiring an additional 634,966 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.98 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

